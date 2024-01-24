MONTREAL
    • Sherbrooke building destroyed by blaze, firefighters demolish remains

    A firetruck is seen Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) A firetruck is seen Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
    Twenty people are homeless Wednesday morning in Sherbrooke following a fire that completely destroyed a 14-unit residential building.

    The blaze broke out at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 16 Wellington Street Sud and spread "very quickly."

    Firefighters fought the blaze until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and have since demolished the building.

    "The main objective was to protect the surrounding area, the buildings upstream and downstream. The objective was achieved," explained Sherbrooke Fire Department Director Martin Primeau at a press briefing Wednesday morning in front of where the building stood just a few hours earlier.

    All 20 people living in the building got out in time, and there were no reported injuries.

    The Red Cross took them in for 24 hours, and the City of Sherbrooke will help them relocate.

    The cause of the fire remains unknown, but it does not appear to be of a criminal origin, said Primeau.

    However, preliminary investigations estimate the flames originated at the back of the building.

    Demolishing the building makes the investigators' work more difficult, but Primeau stresses that other means can be used to shed light on the incident.

    "We have a lot of images, a lot of testimony, videos too, so that's what we're going to base ourselves on to determine the cause," he said.

    In all, 150 firefighters were on rotation during the operation.

    Primeau explains the building was "of a certain age," which could be why the flames spread so quickly.

    Adjacent buildings suffered water and smoke damage, but their structures were unaffected.

    On Tuesday evening, an emergency centre was opened as a precautionary measure for people bothered by the smoke.

    The centre was sparsely used, and those who attended were able to return home later that evening.

    Streets that were closed to traffic due to the fire have since been reopened.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 24, 2024.

