Dying your hair neon colours might be all the rage on humans these days, but an animal shelter in Florida has issued a stern warning not to pass the style on to pets.

The Pinellas County Animal Shelter posted photos to its Facebook page this week of a dog named Violet, who was in extreme pain after her fur was dyed.

The shelter spent months caring for the white Maltese mix, whose owner had abandoned her after the dye job.





“Violet’s eyes were swollen shut, she was limp and listless, she had obvious burns to her skin,” the post read.

After they cleaned and shaved her, skin sloughed off.







The shelter warned that animals will have a reaction to the dye.

“Do NOT, under any circumstances, use hair colour intended for humans on your pets. Chemicals in hair dye are TOXIC causing a wide array of external injury to your pet - possible burns, blindness and because an animal’s first instinct is to lick, it can cause poisoning or internal burns. Just don’t,” they said in a Facebook post.





Luckily, this story has a happy ending. Violet began to heal while in the care of the shelter.

“She began to walk the halls, visiting each office requesting treats or hugs or gentle pats, always in the lead with our veterinarian in tow. It was clear – Violet was on the mend and she wanted everyone to know it,” the post said.

After three months of antibiotics and painkillers, Violet was adopted a local dog groomer.



