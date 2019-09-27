

The Canadian Press





Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber has been selected as the recipient of the Jean-Beliveau Trophy for his community involvement over the past year.

Since the 2017-18 season, the veteran defenceman has sponsered one of the two Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation's private suites, allowing more than 350 young people in need from all over Quebec to attend a game every year at the Bell Centre for the very first time.

Many of these young people are invited through Best Buddies, an international organization with a chapter in Montreal whose mission is to promote, within the community, the creation of true bonds of friendship between people with intellectual or developmental disabilities and students.

Weber also has a close relationship with his 'real buddy' Mike Maguire, a Special Olympics medalist with Down syndrom and a member of the Tennessee Best Buddies Chapter. Weber met Maguire when he played for the Nashville Predators.

The trophy comes with a $25,000 donation to an organization chosen by the honoured player.

Phillip Danault (Jasmin Roy Foundation), Max Domi (JDRF - Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) and Jonathan Drouin (CHUM Foundation) were also finalists this year.

Past winners of the Jean Beliveau Trophy include Brendan Gallagher, Carey Price, Brian Gionta, Michael Cammalleri, Maxim Lapierre, Patrice Brisebois, Alex Kovalev, P.K. Subban, Max Pacioretty, Francis Bouillon, Steve Begin and Saku Koivu.

The report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27.