'She's a trooper': Survivor of Herron care home crisis celebrates 100th birthday

Forty-seven seniors died during the COVID-19 pandemic after they were abandoned at the Herron care home in Dorval, Que.

Antonietta Pollice survived. And on Saturday, she celebrated a milestone: her 100th birthday.

Her family knew they had to make Pollice's birthday a special one, especially given the last few years.

"I'm telling you, she's a trooper," Pollice's daughter, Patrizia Di Biase, told CTV News.

Pollice survived both the long-term care home (CHSLD) crisis and the virus itself. She was sent to hospital for five days after contracting COVID-19 but pulled through.

"The fact that we can celebrate it and have a drink with her, have a piece of cake, and -- her favourite -- have a cup of espresso with her, is something."

The centenarian's closest family and friends surprised in the basement of the long-term care home where she now lives.

"I'm very happy," Pollice summarized.

Pollice has dementia, so Di Biase was worried when her mother moved to CHSLD Dante about two years ago.

Now, she says Pollice loves her new home.

"They all speak Italian, the food is Italian -- she feels at home!" her daughter said.

Dignitaries include the Pope sent birthday letters to Pollice. Her family says she deserves all the love that she gives out.

"She's so loving, she's got the biggest personality ever, she's a big joker," said granddaughter Felicia Leone. "She's kept that charisma her whole life."