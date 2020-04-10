MONTREAL -- Flags in Shawinigan are now flying at half-mast to support the many families in mourning after COVID-19 struck a long-term care home in the city.

The Laflèche seniors’ residence, a long-term care facility (CHSLD) in the Grand-Mère sector of Shawinigan, has reported 20 deaths linked to the new coronavirus, making it the CHSLD with the highest number of deaths so far in Quebec.

More than 90 residents and more than 50 employees of the Laflèche CHSLD have so far been infected with COVID-19.

The flags are being flown at half-mast on all municipal buildings. Shawinigan Mayor Michel Angers said the population is currently experiencing in very trying situation.

The flags will remain at half-mast in Shawinigan until the end of the health emergency decreed by the Quebec government.