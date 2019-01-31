

The Canadian Press





Habs forward Andrew Shaw was back on the ice for practice on Thursday for the first time since suffering a neck injury on Dec. 31.

Shaw skated on a line with Michael Chaput and Kenny Agostino as the Canadiens returned to work following the All-Star break and bye week.

The 27-year-old Shaw was injure during the first period of a game against the Dallas Stars that that Habs went on to win 3-2 in overtime.

Because of his history of head injuries, Shaw was submitted to the NHL’s concussion protocol, even though the injury was ultimately classified as being to his neck.

Shaw has scored 11 goals and added 13 assists in 36 games this season.

The Canadiens will take on the Devils for a Saturday matinee game and the Oilers the following afternoon. The games will be their first since a Jan. 23 win over the Phoenix Coyotes.