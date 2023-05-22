Sharron Prior murder: Police say killer identified due to new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later.
At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Chief Inspector of the Major Crimes Division Pierre Duquette of the Longueuil police service revealed a scientific breakthrough in the field of genetic genealogy led them to identifying the perpetrator of the 1975 cold case
Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades, he said.
"The solving of Sharon's case will never bring Sharon back. But knowing that her killer is no longer on this Earth and won't kill anymore, brings us to somewhat of a closure," Prior's sister Doreen said Tuesday.
The development in the cold case follows the exhumation of Romine's body earlier this month in West Virginia.
Romine, who died in 1982, was identified as the primary suspect after a new analysis technique uncovered his DNA on Prior's clothing.
Prior, 16, disappeared in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975 while on her way to meet friends at a pizzeria.
Four days later, her beaten, naked body was found at a field in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.
Police exhumed the body of Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia after a Longueuil police (SPAL) investigation found a match with DNA from the 1975 killing of Sharron Prior in Montreal. SOURCE: Noovo
After committing a rape in West Virginia in 1974, Romine reportedly fled to Canada where he is believed to have abducted and murdered Prior.
Shortly after, he was arrested in Montreal on the West Virginia rape and extradited to the U.S.
Yvonne Prior, centre, reacts with her daughters Moreen, left and Doreen during a press conference as police confirm the identity of the killer of the 1975 murder of her daughter Sharron on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Longueuil, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Because Romine has died, Longueuil police say the confirmation of his identity closes this cold case and will not lead to any charges in the Canadian courts.
During the news conference Tuesday, the family thanked the police on both sides of the border for the "miracle of science" that led them to their sister's killer.
"You may never have come back to our house or Congregation Street that weekend but you have never left our hearts and you never will," Sharron's sister Maureen said.
"We love you Sharon now may you truly rest in peace."
