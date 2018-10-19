Featured Video
'Sharkwater Extinction': Toronto filmmaker's vision carried out after his death
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 2:02PM EDT
Shark conservationist Rob Stewart helped changed the way we see the apex predator.
"Sharkwater Extinction" is a documentary he didn't live to complete – but his friends finished it for him.
Watch the video for more.
