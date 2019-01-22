Run or Walk for Share the Warmth’s Équipe Espoir for the Scotiabank Charity Challenge. Choose from the 5k or 10k on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 or the 21k on Sunday, April 28th, 2019 at Parc Jean Drapeau.

Walk or frn for a great cause! Together, we will support Share the Warmth’s youth programs.

For more information contact Katina Vanasse at 514-933-5599 x 222, katina@sharethewarmth.ca or vist us at www.sharethewarmth.ca