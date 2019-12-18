MONTREAL -- Montreal is losing one of its car sharing services.

Car2Go, which was rebranded in September as ShareNow, will cease operations in North America, London, Brussels and Florence as of Feb. 29, 2020.

The car sharing service has been in operation in Montreal since 2013. It currently operates in Vancouver and previously pulled out of operations in other cities including Calgary and Toronto.

The decision to close North America was made based on "two extremely complicated realities," said Share Now in a news release issued Wednesday.

The company blamed "the volatile state of the global mobility landscape" as well as "rising infrastructure complexities facing North American transportation today."

It laid out competition the market, the lack of infrastructure to support new technologies like electric vehicles and rising operating costs as some of those "complexities."

Montreal's other car sharing service, Communauto, responded quickly to the news that Share Now would shut down in the coming months.

"The departure of Share Now from North America is a great loss for the diversity of mobility offered. In Montreal, we will adjust the supply and make up for this loss in order to meet greater demand," it said.

Share Now said it will continue its operations in 18 European cities.