MONTREAL -- An old Englishman once wrote about a winter of discontent, but he didn't know the half of it, having never lived through a pandemic in Montreal during the cold months. Alas, it appears the dreary days are now behind us, as the city is looking at some double-digit temperatures in the near future.

Montrealers may be frolicking in the high of 8 C on Saturday, but that's nothing compared to what Environment Canada has forecasted for the beginning of the week: highs of 13 C, 11 C and 13 C on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, respectively, with the sun shining bright. Wednesday will also be warm, though cloudy, with a high of 10 C.

Thursday and Friday will bring some spring showers, albeit with highs of 14 C and 10 C.

To paraphrase that same famous Englishman: to be outside, or not to be outside? That's not much of a question.