Sexual assault victims to speak publicly in Montreal
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 7:14AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 4, 2018 9:39AM EDT
MONTREAL - Four of the women sexually assaulted by ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest are expected to speak out about their experiences today at a news conference in Montreal.
Genevieve Simard, Gail Kelly, Amelie Frederique-Gagnon and Anna Prchal were all teenagers when the crimes occurred in the 1990s.
Charest was found guilty in June 2017 of 37 of the 57 sex-related charges he was facing, and was eventually given a 12-year prison term.
The convictions involved nine of the 12 women who'd accused him of crimes that occurred more than 20 years ago, when the victims and alleged victims were between the ages of 12 and 19.
Charest is appealing both his conviction and the sentence.
Last week, the women won the right to speak out after a judge granted their request to lift a publication ban on their identities.
