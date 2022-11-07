Sexual assault trial of former Parti Quebecois MNA Harold LeBel begins

QUEBEC CITY -

The jury trial of former Parti Québecois (PQC) MNA Harold LeBel, accused of sexual assault, begins on Monday.

It is not yet known if the 60-year-old man will testify during the three weeks of proceedings at the Rimouski courthouse.

In early March, LeBel announced he would not run for re-election in the fall of 2022, as his trial fell in the middle of an election period.

He said he was "deeply disappointed" to be "forced" out of politics, asserting his decision had nothing to do with "any presumption about the outcome of this case."

LeBel was arrested on December 15, 2020 by Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police. He was excluded from the Parti Québécois for the duration of the judicial process.

He announced his intention to plead not guilty soon after his arrest.

The alleged acts committed by LeBel occurred in 2017.

The identity of his accuser is protected under a publication ban.

A long-time sovereignist activist, Harold LeBel was elected under the PQ banner in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. He had been sitting since December 2020 as an independent MNA.

News of his arrest created shock waves on Parliament Hill, where the MNA enjoyed a good reputation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 7, 2022.