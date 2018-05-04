

CTV Montreal





A man from the Laurentians is due in court Friday to face 87 charges for sexual offences involving approximately 70 teenagers.

Simon Drouin, 33, is scheduled to appear in the Saint Jerome courthouse.

The Sureté du Quebec said the scale of the case justified the launching of an investigation for serial crimes.

Police have recommended Drouin be charged with incitement to sexual touching, sexual assault, luring, and possession and production of child pornography. The alleged acts were committed between 2010 and 2015.

Drouin was arrested in Mont Tremblant on Thursday, but he lives in Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré.

His alleged victims, all male, are from the lower Laurentians, Monteregie and Montreal.

Drouin was first arrested by police in Saint-Jerome in 2016 and charged with 12 sexual offenses. They seized computer equipment their analysis revealed a much larger pool of potential victims, said SQ spokesperson Eloise Cossette.

She said Drouin solicited potential victims on social networks and dating sites, exchanged messages with the young men that gradually became sexually explicit. Police said he managed to meet some of the alleged victims.

Cossette said it's possible that Drouin has contacted other people who have yet to be identified, some of whom could be outside Quebec.