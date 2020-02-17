MONTREAL -- Éric Salvail, a former Quebec TV and radio personality, is expected to stand trial for sexual assault starting Monday.

The 50-year-old faces three charges, including sexual assault, forcible confinement and criminal harassment.

The alleged victim, Donald Duguay, now in his 40s, says he decided to reveal his identity even though he is part of a high-profile case. The alleged acts occurred in 1993.

Last September, Salvail appeared at the Gouin Judicial Center, in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough, to undergo a preliminary hearing.

He ignored journalists when he entered and left the courtroom, but listened attentively and took notes during the proceedings. The preliminary hearing lasted a day and a half.

Salvail had initially indicated that he wanted a trial by judge and jury, but changed his mind in favour of a trial by judge only.

Proceedings will take place at the Montreal courthouse, where the first witnesses are expected to be heard on Monday.

The trial comes more than a year after a warrant for his arrest was issued on Jan. 15, 2019. Several allegations of sexual misconduct had been reported by La Presse in October 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2020.