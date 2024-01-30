MONTREAL
    • Sewer repairs mean major road closures in downtown Montreal

    Road closed sign in Quebec. FILE PHOTO
    Drivers and pedestrians in the heart of downtown Montreal should be aware that there is a major closure near Concordia University due to sewer repair work.

    The Ville-Marie borough said last week that a sewer pipe collapsed at the Sainte-Catherine West Street and Guy Street intersection and repairs are needed.

    As a result, the following closures will be in effect until Feb. 5:

    • Sainte-Catherine West Street between Saint-Mathieu and Guy streets (local traffic)
    • Guy Street between René-Lévesque and de Maisonneuve boulevards (local traffic in both directions)

    Crews are starting repairs 16 feet underground from inside the sewer.

    "If all goes well, the work will be completed by the end of next week," said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin. 

