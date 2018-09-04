

CTV Montreal





A warm, humid and very unstable air mass hitting southern Quebec could set the region up for dangerous thunderstorms in the forecast.

Environment Canada warns that conditions in Montreal and the surrounding area could create thunderstorms with very strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Boaters may be surprised by strong gusts over bodies of water, the agency warns.

“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!” said Environment Canada on its website.

Meantime, Montreal is under yet another heat warning, as Humidex values climbed Wednesday to 41 degrees Celsius.

The warning is in effect for all of southern Quebec as a hot and humid air mass sweeps in from the Great Lakes on Wednesday.

More seasonal temperatures are expected by Thursday morning.

Environment Canada warned that the weather could present greater risks for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people who work or exercise outdoors.