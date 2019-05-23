

CTV Montreal





It’s set to be a stormy night in southern Quebec.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect over Gatineau, with the risk of 100km/h wind gusts, large hail, and even an isolated risk of tornadoes.

Rainfall warnings are in place across southern Quebec, with up to 40 mms possible on both sides of the St. Lawrence River.



Montreal may not see weather that severe, but is still in for a rainy evening, with about 15 - 25 mm of rain and a risk of thunderstorms. Rain will clear out by morning: it will be cloudy on Friday with a high of 19, and those clouds will clear by the evening before rain returns Saturday night.



