

CTV Montreal Staff





A severe thunderstorm warning has ended after storms passed through several areas of southern and central Quebec Thursday evening.

The storm swept through Montreal and its suburbs, the Laurentians, the Maniwaki region north of Ottawa, as well as areas east of the Saint Lawrence River.

Environment Canada warned that strong wind gusts could damage buildings, uproot trees, take large vehicles off the road, and surprise boaters.



Though the warning has ended, there is still an Environment Canada thunderstorm warning in place for the region.

Meanwhile temperatures will stay hot and it will remain very humid even after the storms move through.