Severe thunderstorms hit southern Quebec, with tornado watch underway

Montreal is being pelted with a severe thunderstorm as a system moves across southern Quebec that could even bring tornadoes to some areas.



Heavy rain is falling on the city and hail is being observed.



Very heavy, very exciting rain and generalized orage in Montréal. #dlws pic.twitter.com/IejXdC5tia — David (P) Leonard (@davidpleonard) June 16, 2022

hail the size of garlic cloves coming down in montreal pic.twitter.com/6uzQjSpfsS — Gabrielle Drolet (@gabrielledrolet) June 16, 2022





Tornado watches are in effect for the following regions of southern Quebec:

Gatineau

Lachute - Saint-Jérôme

Lanaudière

Laurentians

Mont-Laurier

Mont-Tremblant Park - Saint-Michel-des-Saints

Pontiac

Upper Gatineau - Lièvre - Papineau

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place for:

Metro Montréal - Laval

Drummondville - Bois-Francs

Gatineau

Lachute - Saint-Jérôme

Lanaudière

Mauricie

Mont-Laurier

Québec

Saguenay

Upper Gatineau - Lièvre - Papineau

Vaudreuil - Soulanges - Huntingdon

Residents can also expect strong wind gusts.

"We can have violent wind gusts with this, so over 90 km/h. We can have some big hail, and we have the potential to have tornadoes," explains Dominic Martel with Environment Canada.



On social media, people posted photos and videos with streets -- and even the F1 racetrack -- appearing flooded.



Paddock i Montreal lige nu torsdag eftermiddag. Der er varslet stor tordenstorm. I det hele taget ser denne F1 weekend ud til at blive vejr-udfordret. Spændende #f1dk pic.twitter.com/RszspCfBg5 — Luna Christofi (@ChristofiLuna) June 16, 2022

This is my street right now lol (Montréal)

Let's test how waterproof my building actually is pic.twitter.com/OWOMLq9sZt — Nauskills (@nauskills) June 16, 2022





The agency says it will be watching the Outaouais region in particular, as well as the Laurentians and the north shore of Montreal.



Montreal saw a heavy downpour of rain on Thursday afternoon (Lillian Roy / CTV Montreal)



Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents are being advised to monitor weather warnings, as meteorologists warn the weather conditions will provide "significant ingredients" for a "likely tornado."

The weather agency is forecasting a high of 27 degrees Celsius in Montreal for Thursday under mainly cloudy skies. The humidex will make it feel more like 37.