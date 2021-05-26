MONTREAL -- Stormy skies are in store for the Montreal area Wednesday as Environment Canada issues a severe thunderstorm watch for the afternoon.

The watch is in effect for the Island of Montreal and nearby regions, including Laval, Châteauguay, La Prairie, Longueuil and Varennes.

The weather agency says conditions are favourable for thunderstorms that can produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Heads up: We could see fireworks today!@ECCCWeatherQC has already issued severe #thunderstorm watches.

It will be #hot & #humid today and cold front moving through could trigger storms capable of producing heavy rain, strong winds and large hail.@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/rHCipWfTgE — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) May 26, 2021

The forecast is calling for a high of 30°C Wednesday, with the humidex making it feel more like 35°C. Wind gusts could reach up to 70 km/h around noon.