Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montreal area
Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 10:50AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 26, 2021 10:54AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Stormy skies are in store for the Montreal area Wednesday as Environment Canada issues a severe thunderstorm watch for the afternoon.
The watch is in effect for the Island of Montreal and nearby regions, including Laval, Châteauguay, La Prairie, Longueuil and Varennes.
The weather agency says conditions are favourable for thunderstorms that can produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
The forecast is calling for a high of 30°C Wednesday, with the humidex making it feel more like 35°C. Wind gusts could reach up to 70 km/h around noon.