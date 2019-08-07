

CTV Montreal staff





A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the Montreal area on Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada the watch concerns the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas.

“This afternoon and this evening, conditions will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” said Environment Canada on its website.

Environment Canada warned of possible flash floods and water pooling on roads and warned those in the area to go indoors should they hear thunder.

The Montreal area is forecasted to be on the receiving end of possible thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and into the night, with thunderstorms being replaced by a chance of showers after midnight and into Thursday morning, after which the weather should clear up.