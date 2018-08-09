

CTV Montreal





Thunderbolts and lightning could be very, very frightening to Montrealers on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Montreal area, warning of very strong wind gusts, heavy rain and hail that could be as large as nickels.

The watch affects the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas.

Initially, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued, but was soon downgraded.

Montrealers are urged to seek cover and go indoors if they hear thunder.

For those worried that the rain could ruin the waning days of summer, fear not. Environment Canada is forecasting sunny skies over the next week, with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s.