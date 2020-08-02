MONTREAL -- A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Montreal area.

Environment Canada issued the warning on Sunday, saying “Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.”

Environment Canada noted that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

The watch is in effect for the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas.

The rain is forecasted to continue until Monday afternoon and then pick up again on Tuesday and Wednesday before sunny weather returns on Thursday.