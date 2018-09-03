

CTV Montreal





Montrealers, take cover – Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city on Monday.

The watch affects the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas.

Anyone who is outdoors and hears thunder is advised to head inside.

Rain showers or thunderstorms are forecasted throughout Monday afternoon, with the skies expected to clear around 5:00 p.m.