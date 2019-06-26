Featured Video
Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Montreal area this evening
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 11:38AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 26, 2019 5:57PM EDT
A severe thunderstorm watch is in place over Montreal and the surrounding areas.
Environment Canada has issued the warning for:
- Châteauguay - La Prairie area
- Laval area
- Longueuil - Varennes area
- Montreal Island area
It warns that these thunderstorms can produce “large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”
Boaters are also urged to take caution due to the possibility of surprising gusts.
It’s also hot and humid out there: Wednesday high is 28 degrees Celsius, with a Humidex of 33C. The UV index is 8 or very high.
The weather pattern will continue into Thursday when there also a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon with similarly hot and humid temperatures.
