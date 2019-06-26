

CTV Montreal





A severe thunderstorm watch is in place over Montreal and the surrounding areas.

Environment Canada has issued the warning for:

Châteauguay - La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil - Varennes area

Montreal Island area

It warns that these thunderstorms can produce “large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”





Boaters are also urged to take caution due to the possibility of surprising gusts.



It’s also hot and humid out there: Wednesday high is 28 degrees Celsius, with a Humidex of 33C. The UV index is 8 or very high.

The weather pattern will continue into Thursday when there also a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon with similarly hot and humid temperatures.