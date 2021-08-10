MONTREAL -- Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Vaudreuil area Tuesday afternoon.

The weather agency said conditions are favourable for severe weather that can produce "strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

The watch is also in effect for nearby areas, including Hemmingford, Huntingdon, Saint-Rémi, Soulanges, and Valleyfield - Beauharnois.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," Environment Canada stated in a weather bulletin.

"Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

A heat warning is also in effect for parts of southern Quebec.