MONTREAL -- A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for the Vaudreuil-Soulanges-Huntingdon area on Sunday night.

Environment Canada warned of the possibility of strong winds and heavy rain fall.

Earlier in the evening a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Gatineau and Upper Gatineau-Lievre-Papineau areas. The warning also extended into the eastern part of Ontario, including the Ottawa and Cornwall regions.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also in effect for other parts of Quebec, including Pontiac and Temiscamingue.

No warnings or watches were issued for the Montreal area, though Environment Canada forecasted a possible thunderstorm in the city on Monday morning.