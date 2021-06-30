MONTREAL -- A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for several parts of Quebec, warned Environment Canada Wednesday morning.

According to the agency, the municipalities that could be affected are:

Brome-Missisquoi

Coaticook

Cookshire

Granby-Waterloo

Lac-Mégantic

Mont-Orford-Lake Memphrémagog

Sherbrooke

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," officials state.

They note the storms could track above the municipalities over the next few hours and "may become severe."

As of 8:14 a.m., the severe thunderstorm warning has ended in:

Richmond

Thetford Mines

Weedon

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," Environment Canada notes. "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

In addition, the agency says lightning kills and injures numerous Canadians every year.

"When thunder roars, go indoors," it states.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.