MONTREAL -- There is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the Greater Montreal area, according to Environment Canada.

"Today, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the agency notes. "Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes."

Environment Canada says it recommends against water-related activities during a thunderstorm watch as there can be violent or sudden gusts of wind that move over bodies of water.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year," it states. "Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that can include damaging and torrential rainfall.