Severe thunderstorm watch ends in Montreal, but rainfall warning remains

The 2023 construction holiday is off to a wet start. Downpours and thunderstorms have prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special weather statements for southwestern Quebec for heavy rainfall.

The soggy forecast prompted La Ronde to close its theme park for the entire day on Friday but it will reopen on the weekend.

Heavy rain is forecast for Friday, July 21, 2023.

Areas under the special weather statement could see between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain, while isolated thunderstorms in some areas could deliver in excess of 50 mm, causing additional flooding.

Severe thunderstorm watches were in effect for the Montreal area, but were lifted around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The ground across the region is already supersaturated. So far, in the first 20 days of July, Trudeau Airport has recorded just shy of 120 mm of rain. The normal rainfall for the entire month of July is about 89 mm.

And some areas have seen much more with last Thursday’s storms, which included tornado warnings.

Parts of the Eastern Townships have been dealing with heavy rain and flooding. Sherbrooke has seen a record-breaking 258 mm of rainfall this July with more rain on the way.

The system is also bringing in cooler air. The forecast high for Friday is 23 degrees Celsius, while the average for July 21 is 27 C.

Cool conditions and scattered showers are expected to continue into Saturday. By Sunday, temperatures are expected to return to more seasonable values with a return to sunshine.

The first week of the construction holiday will feature daytime highs in the upper 20s and Montreal could hit a high of 30 C on Thursday, July 27. Humidity will be on the rise. Humidex values will be in the mid to upper 30s for the first week of the holiday and with high humidity in place scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

The seven day forecast has mostly high temperatures and variable weather with some rain.

The second week of the construction holiday will see temperatures dip. Daytime highs are expected to be slightly below average with no heat waves to speak of.