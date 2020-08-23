MONTREAL -- Several weather warnings and watches are in effect for the province of Quebec on Sunday night.

According to Environment Canada's website, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Gatineau and Upper Gatineau-Lievre-Papineau areas. The warning extends into the eastern part of Ontario, including the Ottawa and Cornwall regions.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for other parts of Quebec, including Pontiac, Temiscamingue and Vaudreuil-Soulanges-Huntingdon.

No warnings or watches have been issued for the Montreal area.