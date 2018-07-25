

CTV Montreal





Hold on to your hats! It's about to get a little crazy outside.

At 5:30 p.m., Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chateauguay, La Prairie, Longueuil, and the Island of Montreal.

Meteorologists are currently tracking a line of severe thunderstorms making their way eastward.

The storms, they say, span from Hemmingford to Montreal.

As a result, be prepared for strong winds, up to nickel-size hail, and heavy rain.

There's also a possibility the heavy downpours will cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

According to Hydro-Quebec, 276 households on the island of Montreal are without power, as well as 2300 customers in Laval.