Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Montreal, South Shore
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 5:43PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 25, 2018 6:14PM EDT
Hold on to your hats! It's about to get a little crazy outside.
At 5:30 p.m., Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chateauguay, La Prairie, Longueuil, and the Island of Montreal.
Meteorologists are currently tracking a line of severe thunderstorms making their way eastward.
The storms, they say, span from Hemmingford to Montreal.
As a result, be prepared for strong winds, up to nickel-size hail, and heavy rain.
There's also a possibility the heavy downpours will cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
According to Hydro-Quebec, 276 households on the island of Montreal are without power, as well as 2300 customers in Laval.
Severe #ThunderstormWarning in effect for #Montreal @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/vGPjI4P0mt— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) July 25, 2018
Severe #ThunderstormWarning for #Montreal— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) July 25, 2018
Storms capable of producing heavy downpours and nickel size hail@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/JzRObeaurN
