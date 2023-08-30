Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Montreal, Laval, South Shore
Those in the Montreal and Laval regions should brace for some more wet weather, as a severe thunderstorm alert is in effect for Wednesday.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said that "conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing heavy downpours" in the Montreal Island, Laval and Longueuil-Varennes area on the South shore.
The weather "watch" was upgraded to a "warning" later in the day as downpours hit the region. Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood was hit hard with hail at one point.
"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the warning read.
Environment Canada reminds residents to go indoors during thunderstorms.
The forecast says that the storms should clear around 4 p.m.
