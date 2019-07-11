Featured Video
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 8:07AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 11, 2019 5:30PM EDT
Environment Canada issued a warning Thursday morning that there could be severe storms in the afternoon or evening in several areas of southern and central Quebec.
The warning includes Montreal and its suburbs, the Laurentians, the Maniwaki region north of Ottawa, as well as areas east of the Saint Lawrence River.
Environment Canada warns that strong wind gusts can damage buildings, uproot trees, take large vehicles off the road, and surprise boaters.
Heavy rain, possibly up to 20 mm, could fall in a short time.
Meanwhile temperatures will stay hot and it will remain very humid even after the storms move through.
Latest Montreal News
- Developer offers to return disputed Oka land to Kanesatake Mohawks as ecological gift
- Calls for background checks at day camps after allegations of sexual misconduct
- Quebec's population to grow older, slowly reach 10 million
- Two Quebec men arrested in N.Y. with more than 80 kg of marijuana: police
- Severe thunderstorm warning in effect