MONTREAL -- Thousands of Hydro Quebec clients are without power in Laval after a powerful thunderstorm hit the Montreal area on Sunday.

According to the Hydro Quebec website, over 2,500 clients were without power in Laval as of 9 p.m. Another 1,900 had lost electricity in Montreal. Also affected were the Quebec City, Lanaudiere, Monteregie and Outaouais regions with 266, 231, 196 and 172 affected clients, respectively.

Environment Canada issued a severe Thunderstorm watch on Sunday, saying “Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.”

Environment Canada noted that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

The watch is in effect for the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas.

The rain is forecasted to continue until Monday afternoon and then pick up again on Tuesday and Wednesday before sunny weather returns on Thursday.