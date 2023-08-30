Severe short thunderstorm hits Montreal region

Those in the Montreal and Laval regions were hit with more wet weather, as a severe thunderstorm hit the area on Wednesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said that "conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing heavy downpours" in the Montreal Island, Laval and Longueuil-Varennes area on the South shore.

The weather "watch" was upgraded to a "warning" later in the day as downpours hit the region. Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood was hit hard with hail at one point.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the warning read.

The alert ended around 2:30 p.m.