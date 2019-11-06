MONTREAL – Laval police are investigating after several poppy donation boxes were allegedly stolen from multiple Tim Hortons locations.

The latest thefts, according to police, were in the Chomedey district, where two boxes went missing.

This comes after the Chomedey Royal Canadian Legion branch 251 reported that four boxes were stolen just a few days ago.

The Canadian Legion estimates the amount of money stolen from each box to be around $400.

Laval police are looking for suspect(s) after six poppy donation boxes were stolen from two Tim Hortons restaurants located in Chomedy over the last two weeks. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/0Z5WxtYVGO — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) November 6, 2019

This isn't the first time poppy donation boxes have gone missing this year.

On Monday, police in Edmonton, Alta. said they were looking for a man who was caught on camera allegedly stealing a box from a Tim Hortons in Lloydminster.

Last week, police in Sudbury, Ont. released a picture of a man they believe stole six donation boxes from local businesses.

As a precaution, the Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch in Lethbridge, Alta. says it is keeping its 340 poppy boxes under lock-and-key in an attempt to prevent any thefts.