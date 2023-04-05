Several Montreal schools closed Thursday due to ice storm

Several school boards and school service centres in and around Montreal have pre-emptively closed down Thursday as hundreds of thousands of households are in the dark from a major ice storm.

The weather system has coated southern Quebec in ice, causing trees to topple over and hydro wires to snap. As of 11 p.m., just over 1 million Hydro-Quebec customers were without power across the province.

Here are some of the school boards and school service centres that will be closed Thursday.

English Montreal School Board

Lester B. Pearson School Board

New Frontiers School Board

Centre de services scolaire de Montréal

Centre de services scolaire des Trois-Lacs

Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Centre de services scolaire Pointe de l'ile

Schools: Kuper Academy

Collège Stanislas

This is a developing story. More details will follow as they become available.