Several major Turcot entrances, exits to close for months
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 1:45PM EDT
While 2018 has been a bad year for Montreal drivers, it’s about to get a whole lot worse.
On Saturday, several of the Turcot Interchange’s exits, entrances and lanes will close, with some of those closures set to last until October.
Included in the work are the following:
- Closure of the Sherbrooke St. entrance to Highway 15 from July 9 until September.
- Closure of the Sherbrooke Exit from the 15 North until October.
- One lane of Decarie North between the Turcot and the NDG Tunnel.
- One lane of the 15 North coming from Highway 20