Several Lester B. Pearson School Board schools could close due to declining enrollment and that trend may not slow down for years, according to board members.

“Over the next five years, we’re expecting to lose another 1,000 high school students,” said board chair Noel Burke.

In a document titled Major School Change the board laid out its plans for the coming years. In the document, it listed the following schools as those likely to be affected.

Beurling Academy

Lakeside Academy

Lindsay Place

St. Thomas

Place Cartier and SACC adult & career centres

“The purpose is to consolidate a sustainable network of high school offerings both in terms of the buildings in which they would be offered and the programs offered there,” said Burke.

Under the plan, Beurling would be closed, with students relocated to Lasalle Community Comprehensive High School. Lakeside would be shared with Marguerite-Bourgeoys.

Students from St. Thomas and Place Cartier would be relocated to Lindsay Place.

Several parents expressed dismay at the plan with some noting that in 2009 Beurling was almost at full capacity. Since then, enrollment has plummeted from 723 students to 313.

Natalie Miron said she has one child graduating from the school and another enrolled to start classes in September.

“For me, it was a feeling of here we go again,” she said. “I was part of the Verdum Community Ties committee that was created to save Riverview, so this is the second time I’m doing this in two years.”

Miron said she believes parents must rally to save the schools.

“I feel the parents have an inside perspective that the school board doesn’t necessarily have,” she said.

Consultations on the plan are expected to last until November, with a decision from the board to come in December. Burke said he hopes to work together with the community to formulate a plan and prevent the education minister from forcing one on them.

“I think the difficulties that are being experienced now between the two school boards on the east end of the island sort of underline the need to act now,” he said.