Several hundred pigs perished in a fire that tore through a pigsty in Saint-Samase, south of Saint-Hyacinthe, in Monteregie. 

The flames broke out Thursday evening.

No one was injured in the fire. 

Firefighters from a few municipalities in the area helped control the fire, which ultimately destroyed the barn. 

The damage is estimated at $1 million. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but authorities say it wasn't criminal in nature. 