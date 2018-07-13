

CTV Montreal





Several hundred pigs perished in a fire that tore through a pigsty in Saint-Samase, south of Saint-Hyacinthe, in Monteregie.

The flames broke out Thursday evening.

No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters from a few municipalities in the area helped control the fire, which ultimately destroyed the barn.

The damage is estimated at $1 million.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but authorities say it wasn't criminal in nature.