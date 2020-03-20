MONTREAL -- A person from Le King David assisted-living building at 5555 Trent Ave. has tested positive for COVID-19, the City of Côte Saint-Luc confirmed after receiving information from public health authorities Thursday.

The person was transported to the Jewish General Hospital for testing on March 17.

“Public health has intervened quickly to help reduce the impact and the spread,” the city notes. “This involves an investigation into the places the individual travelled outside and their interactions inside the assisted living building.”

City officials add they are not involved in any investigation related to COVID-19.

“We cannot intervene, as it is in the hands of Quebec health authorities,” they explain.

SEVERAL CASES AT A SYNAGOGUE

Several members of the Congregation Beth Chabad have also tested positive for COVID-19, the synagogue confirmed Thursday in a message to members.

“We ask you to stay calm, yet vigilant,” states a message from Rabbi Mendel and Sarah Raskin, adding anyone who has been to the synagogue since Shabbat on March 14 should quarantine themselves for the next 14 days. “Those people that were tested positive have frequented the Beth Chabad CSL and have already been in quarantine since Monday evening.”

The synagogue will remain closed until further notice.

“We are a community of love, care and friendship. We will get through this together,” the message continues.

STAY INFORMED, STAY APART

Côte Saint-Luc officials are commending residents who have been practicing social distancing and doing their part to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Like all cities, we have been expecting this day,” they state, adding anyone who is not yet social distancing or self-isolating to “immediately put into place all the recommendations of the Quebec health authorities.”

The city is also asking anyone coming back from vacation to self-isolate for 14 days.

“Everyone else should avoid gatherings of any kind. If you are over 70, stay home,” officials urge. “Practice social distancing. Wash your hands. Cough or sneeze into your elbow. Please avoid any non-essential outings at this time.”

Nevertheless, the city says it is important to keep in contact with friends and family and “find activities that bring us joy in this stressful time.”

“The actions you take in the days and weeks to come will have a huge impact on how our community is affected,” they note. “Your behaviour could save a life.”

For more information about what Côte Saint-Luc is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19, go to their website.

Anyone concerned about their health or who have symptoms associated with COVID-19 -- coughing, fever and difficulty breathing -- should call the Info-Coronavirus phone line at 1-877-644-4545.