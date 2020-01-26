MONTREAL -- The Surete du Quebec has found the seventh and final snowmobile involved in the accident in the Lac-Saint-Jean region.

#Événementencours | Nos plongeurs ont localisé la septième et dernière motoneige impliquée. Les recherches se poursuivent pour retrouver les motoneigistes manquants à l'appel. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) January 26, 2020

Four tourists remain missing as divers scour the bottom of the lake where the body of Gilles Claude, 58, was found Friday.

The group left the safety of the marked trail Tuesday night and went through the woods for reasons that remain unclear. They ventured towards the icy expanse of Lac-Saint-Jean, where the ice gave way somewhere between St-Henri-de-Taillon and Alma.

The search continued Sunday in a 10-kilometre area of the lake.

Guide Benoit L'Esperance from Montreal and eight men from France were on the trip. L'Esperance was pulled from the water Wednesday and died in hospital.

Two in the party saved another who fell in the water and made it to the shore to alert authorities.

Yan Thierry and Jean-Rene Dumoulin, both 24, Julien Benoit, 34, and Arnaud Antoine, 25 remain missing.

In addition to divers, police are using drones, a helicopter and officers in boats and on the shore to search the area.