Seventeen-year-old driver killed in collision in Lebel-sur-Quévillon

LEBEL-SUR-QUÉVILLON, Que. -

A 17-year-old female driver was killed in a crash early Saturday afternoon in Northern Quebec.

The young woman was driving southbound on Route 113 in Lebel-sur-Quévillon when she collided with a heavy truck around 1:30 p.m., reports Quebec provincial police (SQ).

"She made a left turn to get to Chemin du Moulin without yielding to the driver of the truck who was driving north on Highway 113," said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

The driver, originally from Lebel-sur-Quévillon, was in critical condition when she was transported to hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

The truck driver was also taken to the hospital to treat symptoms of shock.

Sgt. Tremblay says the accident resulted in a road closure while patrol officers analyzed the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 15, 2023.