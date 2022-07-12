Seven-year-old boy dies after being struck by a metal object in Quebec

A seven-year-old boy was pronounced dead this morning after a metal structure hit his head on Monday in Quebec's Montérégie region.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a phone call between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. yesterday about the incident in the municipality of Massueville, about 90 kilometres away from Montreal.

The seven-year-old was playing with a friend in the backyard of a local residence. When he was struck by the metal object, his friend noticed that he was not moving and ran inside to call for adults.

"The metal object seems to be a large structure capable of supporting a load, but it wasn't a tractor or some sort of utility vehicle," said Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

The boy was taken to the nearest hospital in critical condition. He was then transferred to Montreal's Sainte-Justine children's hospital, where he died from injuries between 6 and 7 a.m. today, according to Bilodeau.

"It doesn't look like it was anything criminal or an act of negligence — right now this looks like an accident," she added.

The SQ has already launched an investigation. The exact cause of death will later be determined by an autopsy.