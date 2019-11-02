MONTREAL -- Seven people are in hospital after a car crashed into a Cote-des-Neiges bus shelter on Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call regarding the collision at 4 p.m. They said a 67-year-old man was driving west on Van Horne near the corner of Cote-des-Neiges when he suddenly accelerated and lost control of his vehicle. He struck another car before hitting the bus shelter.

Both drivers were uninjured. The two people in the bus shelter were taken to hospital and police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said they believe the driver mixed up the gas and brake pedals.

The bus stop was closed on Sunday although several buses did drop riders off.

Louise Corda, who lives nearby, said similar incidents have occurred at the same location, including one involving a friend of hers.

"He was so badly injured he ended up in a nursing home," she said. "This is the third time that something bad happened, an accident happened at that corner."

In a statement the STM said there was no plans to move the bus stop.

"Montreal police requested the stop be suspended while Hydro Quebec completes its work," the STM said in a statement. "The STM is monitoring the situation and plans to resume service at the stop as soon as possible."