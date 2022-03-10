Seven months after Kirkland kidnapping of teen girl, man released on bail

One of three men charged in an attempted kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl last summer has been released on bail, more than seven months after the incident.

The man, who is in his early 20s, was charged in an unusual case last July where the teenage victim was seen being allegedly forced into a car late at night, outside her workplace. Her two brothers were among the three men later charged.

A publication ban prevents the reporting of details from the case, including the bail hearing, that could identify the underage kidnapping victim.

But the Quebec Crown prosecutors' office confirmed the man has been released on conditions and will return to court for a July 29 preliminary hearing.

The kidnapping happened outside a burger restaurant in Kirkland. The next morning, with the girl still missing, police issued an Amber Alert for her, but she showed up at a police station shortly afterwards.

All of the accused were aged 21 or 22 at the time. When bail hearings began in July, the presiding judge said she wanted more information on the case, since it was a "unique" situation with a "societal and cultural backdrop."