Seven Canadians are taking part in the Montreal Triathlon in June

Seven Canadians, including four Quebecers, will take part in the Montreal Triathlon on June 24 and 25, the event's organizing committee announced on Thursday.

Amélie Kretz, who could become the first Quebecer to compete three times at the Olympic Games in this discipline, will be on the starting line of the women's event, as will Émy Legault from Île-Perrot. Ontario's Dominika Jaminiky completes the local trio.

On the men's side, Quebecers Jérémy Briand and Charles Paquet will be joined by Manitoba's Tyler Mislawchuk, third in Montreal in 2019, and Prince Edward Island's Martin Sobey.

A mixed relay event is also on the calendar.

The men's and women's sprints will each consist of a 750 m swim in the basin of the Old Port of Montreal, followed by a 20 km bike ride through the streets of the city and a 5 km run.

As for the mixed relay event, each team will consist of two men and two women, who will each complete a triathlon (300 m swim, 6.6 km bike and 2 km run). The composition of the teams will be revealed at a later date.

Some 110 triathletes (men and women) from some 20 countries will compete in the sprint distance and the mixed relay event at the only World Triathlon Championship Series stop in North America.

A number of headliners will be among them, including world ranking leader Taylor Spivey of the USA, and Brits Georgia Taylor-Brown, champion in Cagliari, Italy, last Sunday, and Beth Potter. On the men's side, Olympic medallists Kristian Blummenfelt and Alex Yee will also be taking part.

The Montreal triathlon is part of the qualification process for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Montreal stopover will be the fourth in a calendar of seven events, including the finals in Pontevedra, Spain, from September 22 to 24.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 1, 2023