Seven Canadians are taking part in the Montreal Triathlon in June

Amelie Kretz of Canada prepares for the women's individual triathlon at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Amelie Kretz of Canada prepares for the women's individual triathlon at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon