Seven Canadians are taking part in the Montreal Triathlon in June
Seven Canadians, including four Quebecers, will take part in the Montreal Triathlon on June 24 and 25, the event's organizing committee announced on Thursday.
Amélie Kretz, who could become the first Quebecer to compete three times at the Olympic Games in this discipline, will be on the starting line of the women's event, as will Émy Legault from Île-Perrot. Ontario's Dominika Jaminiky completes the local trio.
On the men's side, Quebecers Jérémy Briand and Charles Paquet will be joined by Manitoba's Tyler Mislawchuk, third in Montreal in 2019, and Prince Edward Island's Martin Sobey.
A mixed relay event is also on the calendar.
The men's and women's sprints will each consist of a 750 m swim in the basin of the Old Port of Montreal, followed by a 20 km bike ride through the streets of the city and a 5 km run.
As for the mixed relay event, each team will consist of two men and two women, who will each complete a triathlon (300 m swim, 6.6 km bike and 2 km run). The composition of the teams will be revealed at a later date.
Some 110 triathletes (men and women) from some 20 countries will compete in the sprint distance and the mixed relay event at the only World Triathlon Championship Series stop in North America.
A number of headliners will be among them, including world ranking leader Taylor Spivey of the USA, and Brits Georgia Taylor-Brown, champion in Cagliari, Italy, last Sunday, and Beth Potter. On the men's side, Olympic medallists Kristian Blummenfelt and Alex Yee will also be taking part.
The Montreal triathlon is part of the qualification process for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
The Montreal stopover will be the fourth in a calendar of seven events, including the finals in Pontevedra, Spain, from September 22 to 24.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 1, 2023
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Tone-deaf': Singh slams rapporteur Johnston for not stepping down
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slammed foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston's refusal to heed the House of Commons' call for him to step down as 'tone-deaf.'
Air Canada reports communications system issue, flights operating at reduced rate
Air Canada reported a technical issue with its flight communications system on Thursday, causing delays across the country for the second time in a week.
RBC facing technical issues with online, mobile banking
The Royal Bank of Canada is facing issues with online and mobile banking. According to a brief message posted on Twitter, there is an issue with the digital display of transactions.
Climate change and El Nino's return will impact Canada's weather. Here's how
Forecasters warn an upcoming weather pattern known for warm temperatures could bring droughts, floods and even tropical storms to Canada.
Jordan's royal wedding gets underway in ceremony packed with stars and deep symbolism
The wedding of Jordan's crown prince to the scion of a prominent Saudi family began on Thursday in a palace celebration that drew massive crowds and a mood of excitement around the kingdom, while presenting the young Hashemite royal as a new player on the global stage.
Strawberry moon kicks off month of planetary shows
From the strawberry moon to invisible meteors, here's a round up of when to look up and what to look for in the sky this month.
Former 'Family Feud' contestant Timothy Bliefnick guilty in wife's slaying
A jury Wednesday convicted a former contestant on the television game show "Family Feud" of first-degree murder and home invasion in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois.
Dished up by 3D printers, a new kind of fish to fry
Forget your hook, line and sinker. An Israeli foodtech company says it has 3D printed the first ever ready-to-cook fish filet using animal cells cultivated and grown in a laboratory.
Ottawa improving how it handles intelligence: Trudeau's national security adviser
The prime minister's national security adviser says Ottawa needs to improve the way it manages intelligence, and officials are taking steps to address breakdowns in communication within government.
Toronto
-
Several Air Canada flights delayed at Toronto Pearson due to 'technical issue'
Several Air Canada flights are delayed at Toronto Pearson International Airport due to a temporary technical issue.
-
Westjet passengers surprised by 'impromptu' speech by CEO on flight
Westjet passengers on a flight from Toronto were surprised when the airline's CEO stood up to give an impromptu speech before takeoff.
-
Most of Ontario is under a fire ban amid forest fire risks. Here’s what you need to know
A large part of Ontario is under a provincial fire ban due to high risk of forest fires.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier calls for urgent, proactive firefighting help from Ottawa
Premier Tim Houston repeated his calls for urgent firefighting help Thursday, asking Ottawa to “be proactive” with aid as multiple wildfires continue to burn out of control.
-
CTV’s Bruce Frisko receives notice to evacuate neighbourhood while anchoring newscast
Thousands of Nova Scotians have been waiting and worrying about their homes and neighbourhoods since wildfires began burning in the province on Sunday forcing mandatory evacuations. Among them is CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko, who found himself on both sides of this crisis.
-
Halifax-area wildfire 50 per cent contained as crews deal with record heat in forecast
A wildfire that began burning in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents is now 50 per cent contained.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | A barn in Delaware went up in flames around 11 a.m.
According to London fire, Engine 9, Car 9 and Tanker 5 have all responded to the scene on Brigham Road.
-
WANTED: Matthew Daigneault known to frequent London area
OPP are looking for Matthew Daigneault — wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a breach of statutory release. He is described as a white man about 6’ tall, 243 lbs, with a short/receding hairline.
-
'It's important to break down those barriers": Young women get hands-on firefighter training with Camp Molly
Through a free four-day camp, 30 young women will get the chance to learn about a career in fire services in the Township of Zorra this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire ban declared in northern Ontario
An open-air fire ban declared by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in the north due to extreme forest fire hazard went into effect at midnight.
-
RBC facing technical issues with online, mobile banking
The Royal Bank of Canada is facing issues with online and mobile banking. According to a brief message posted on Twitter, there is an issue with the digital display of transactions.
-
3 girls now charged in assault, kidnapping investigation in Huntsville
Huntsville OPP has charged a third girl in connection to an alleged assault captured on video at a local high school and shared on social media earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Didsbury senior rescued after 4 days missing in heavily-wooded area
Innisfail RCMP say a Didsbury woman who went missing for four days is in good spirits after being located by rescue teams.
-
Explosions erupt from southwest Calgary home's garage
Fire crews, along with police, are investigating after a double detached garage outside a southwest home burst into flames on Thursday morning.
-
Stampede Park to host Calgary's Canada Day fireworks show
Calgarians will be able to take in a full-scale aerial fireworks show at Stampede Park for Canada Day this year.
Kitchener
-
Staff at Kitchener business thwart attempted robbery
Mallory Robinson says it was “a little more than [she] was expecting” when she arrived at work at her family's Kitchener business Wednesday morning.
-
Fire rips through Kitchener townhomes, residents displaced
At least three units in a townhouse complex are damaged, displacing many residents, after a fire on Green Valley Drive in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Air quality alert for parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement Thursday for parts of southwestern Ontario, saying the hot and sunny weather could lead to high levels of air pollution.
Vancouver
-
Surrey to raise rainbow flag at City Hall for Pride Month in historic 1st
Cities across Metro Vancouver are raising rainbow flags in solidarity with LGBTQ2S+ communities as June 1 marks the official start of Pride Month—with one city joining in on the annual tradition for the first time ever.
-
B.C.'s raises minimum wage by more than $1 an hour
British Columbia’s lowest paid workers are getting a pay hike. The province is increasing minimum wage by more than a dollar an hour, starting Wednesday.
-
Downtown Vancouver clothing boutique targeted by vandals for the 3rd time since August
CityLux Boutique is among the downtown Vancouver businesses that have been targeted by recent break-ins.
Edmonton
-
'If it floats we treat it as a boat': Residents reminded to use the North Saskatchewan River safely this summer
The City of Edmonton, Devon, and Fort Saskatchewan, along with local emergency organizations, are reminding residents to be safe when on or near the North Saskatchewan River this summer.
-
Fire ban ends in Edmonton after nearly 1 month
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services ended the ban after rain and cooler weather, the City of Edmonton said in a release.
-
Air Canada reports communications system issue, flights operating at reduced rate
Air Canada reported a technical issue with its flight communications system on Thursday, causing delays across the country for the second time in a week.
Windsor
-
Windsor police officer appealing after conviction for freedom convoy donation
A Windsor police officer is appealing his discreditable conduct conviction and penalty for donating $50 to the Freedom Convoy.
-
Stellantis 'does not confirm' new Windsor EV battery plant deal
Stellantis does not confirm that a deal has been reached to secure the $5-billion NextStar Energy EV battery plant in Windsor.
-
Police cracking down on noise and crime at Riverfront Festival Plaza
Windsor police are telling the public to expect to see an increased police presence in and around the Riverfront Festival Plaza.
Regina
-
'This is disgusting': Sask. Indigenous prof says deep-rooted stereotypes continue to drive racial profiling
A Saskatchewan university business lecturer says companies need to do a better job of educating employees on consumer racial profiling.
-
Sask. schools left in the dark about funding, budget deadline extension
Despite promises of more money and an extension to the budget deadline for schools, the Saskatchewan government has been mum on details.
-
As Sask.'s opioid crisis continues, some are calling for more education for overdose prevention
Saskatchewan’s opioid crisis is on the rise again this year after an expected plateau in 2022.
Ottawa
-
Two city employees fired following tips to Ottawa's fraud and waste hotline in 2022
The city of Ottawa fired two employees with "medical related duties" for submitting falsified vaccination status documents last year following a tip to the city's fraud and waste hotline, according to a new report from the city's auditor general.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Hottest June 1 in Ottawa history
The temperature hit 29.8 C at 11 a.m. Thursday, setting a record for the warmest June 1 in Ottawa’s history. The old record was 29.6 C, set back in 2011, according to Environment Canada.
-
RBC facing technical issues with online, mobile banking
The Royal Bank of Canada is facing issues with online and mobile banking. According to a brief message posted on Twitter, there is an issue with the digital display of transactions.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman randomly stabbed in torso while shopping downtown
The victim of a random stabbing in downtown Saskatoon last Thursday is sharing her story about the terrifying attack in broad daylight.
-
'This is disgusting': Sask. Indigenous prof says deep-rooted stereotypes continue to drive racial profiling
A Saskatchewan university business lecturer says companies need to do a better job of educating employees on consumer racial profiling.
-
Fire that totalled Saskatoon waste truck deemed accidental
A fire that totalled a Saskatoon waste disposal truck on Wednesday originated in the hydraulic area behind the cab, according to a fire investigator.