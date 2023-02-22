Seven arrests in the Sorel-Tracy, Que. area for drug-related offences

Seven people were arrested by Quebec provincial police (SQ) Wednesday morning in the Sorel-Tracy area as part of a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking.

The SQ reports that police officers from the Escouade régionale mixte (ERM) de la Montérégie arrested the seven men, aged 22 to 69.

The suspects are from Sorel-Tracy as well as the surrounding municipalities of Saint-Gérard-Majella, Massueville and Yamaska.

They are in custody pending a court appearance where they could face charges of conspiracy, possession of drugs, possession for the purpose of trafficking, drug trafficking and laundering the proceeds of crime.

Police say the investigation into these suspects was initiated in November 2020.

Searches conducted in 2021 resulted in the seizure of over $200,000 in Canadian currency, narcotics, firearms and other items related to organized crime and drug trafficking.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 22, 2023.